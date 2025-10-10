Left Menu

Unveiling Heritage: Archival Records Illuminate India's Governance Journey

A new exhibition by the National Archives of India showcases rare documents and images that chart India's governance path. Highlights include records on seminal events like the 1971 war and the induction of electronic voting machines. The exhibit emphasizes the intertwining of history, governance, and archival preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:04 IST
An exhibition by the National Archives of India, titled 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025', unveils rare archival records spanning decades of India's governance history. Inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event is part of 'Good Governance' month, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Exhibits include key documents like the 1973 Field Marshal ceremony invitation for General Sam Manekshaw and notes from a significant meeting marking the 25th anniversary of India's 1971 war victory. Records on electronic voting machine introduction and the evolution of electoral processes highlight modern advancements.

The exhibit also honors leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and APJ Abdul Kalam for their pivotal roles in infrastructure, technology, and growth. Organized narratives reveal the dynamic relationship between governance and archival preservation, underscoring the nation's developmental journey.

