Unveiling Heritage: Archival Records Illuminate India's Governance Journey

An exhibition by the National Archives of India, titled 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025', unveils rare archival records spanning decades of India's governance history. Inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event is part of 'Good Governance' month, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Exhibits include key documents like the 1973 Field Marshal ceremony invitation for General Sam Manekshaw and notes from a significant meeting marking the 25th anniversary of India's 1971 war victory. Records on electronic voting machine introduction and the evolution of electoral processes highlight modern advancements.

The exhibit also honors leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and APJ Abdul Kalam for their pivotal roles in infrastructure, technology, and growth. Organized narratives reveal the dynamic relationship between governance and archival preservation, underscoring the nation's developmental journey.

