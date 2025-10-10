A Seat in the Stands: Tribute to Zubeen Garg by NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer-composer Zubeen Garg by leaving one seat empty during the India-Singapore Asia Cup football qualifier. The match, which took place in Singapore, ended in a 1-1 draw. Garg was celebrated for his deep love for football.

The club, representing North East India, shared on social media their homage to the late entertainer: 'FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. A seat left empty. A thousand hearts full!' A number 10 jersey with Garg's image and the phrase 'Football is life' draped the chair as a poignant reminder of his legacy.

Zubeen Garg, who tragically died while swimming in Singapore at 52, had been a lifelong football enthusiast. The Highlander Brigade recalled his affinity for the sport, stating his spirit remains vibrant in their cheers. His passion, from Assam to global stages, continues to inspire fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)