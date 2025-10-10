Judge Dismisses Drake's Defamation Claim Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by superstar rapper Drake against Universal Music Group concerning Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us.' The song contained accusations labeling Drake as a pedophile.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas determined that Lamar's lyrics were non-defamatory, categorizing them as opinions within the competitive rap battle context, therefore lacking grounds for legal action. Despite the outcome, Drake intends to appeal the court's decision.

Universal Music Group expressed satisfaction with the dismissal, citing it as a victory for artistic expression. The track 'Not Like Us' previously won Grammy Awards and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.