Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Afghanistan to Send Diplomats to India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced plans to send diplomats to India to improve bilateral ties, marking a step forward in relations between the two nations. India has not recognized the Taliban government yet. Muttaqi's visit aims to enhance cooperation in trade and development projects involving Chabahar port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:39 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced plans to dispatch Afghan diplomats to India as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. Despite India's reservations in recognizing the Taliban regime, Muttaqi's visit signals a move towards enhanced cooperation.

During his New Delhi visit, Muttaqi held discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging collaboration in sectors like mining, minerals, and energy. He also advocated for joint efforts to resolve obstacles affecting the development of Iran's Chabahar port, a strategic point under sanctions from the Trump administration.

The visit occurred amidst strained Indo-Pakistani ties, particularly concerning terrorism. Muttaqi reassured that Afghanistan will not permit its territory for hostile actions against other countries and highlighted the absence of terrorist groups in the region. Both India and Afghanistan are looking to increase trade and economic engagement through accessible routes like the Wagah border.

