Amir Khan Muttaqi's Landmark Visit: Bridging Diplomacy and Culture

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is visiting Deoband in Uttar Pradesh and Agra as part of his six-day India trip. The visit, significant for its cultural diplomacy, includes touring Darul Uloom Deoband, a historic seminary, and visiting the Taj Mahal. This visit marks a diplomatic milestone amidst tense regional relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:32 IST
Amir Khan Muttaqi
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district this Saturday, and Agra on Sunday, as part of his six-day India tour, officials have confirmed.

During his visit to Deoband, Muttaqi will explore the Darul Uloom Deoband, a leading Islamic seminary in South Asia, and engage with senior clerics and scholars. According to Saharanpur police, extensive security and logistical preparations have been made for his visit.

Muttaqi's itinerary also includes a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. His trip is the first by a senior Taliban minister to India since the Taliban retook Kabul, underscoring its diplomatic relevance amid strained Indo-Afghan-Pakistani relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

