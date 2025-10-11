Amir Khan Muttaqi's Landmark Visit: Bridging Diplomacy and Culture

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district this Saturday, and Agra on Sunday, as part of his six-day India tour, officials have confirmed.

During his visit to Deoband, Muttaqi will explore the Darul Uloom Deoband, a leading Islamic seminary in South Asia, and engage with senior clerics and scholars. According to Saharanpur police, extensive security and logistical preparations have been made for his visit.

Muttaqi's itinerary also includes a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. His trip is the first by a senior Taliban minister to India since the Taliban retook Kabul, underscoring its diplomatic relevance amid strained Indo-Afghan-Pakistani relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)