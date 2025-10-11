De De Pyaar De 2: A Tale of Love and Family Dynamics

Bollywood's Ajay Devgn announced the much-anticipated sequel to 2019's 'De De Pyaar De' will hit cinemas on November 14, 2025. The actor revealed on Instagram the return of Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress.

Anshul Sharma directs the latest rendition, which explores whether Ashish can gain approval from Ayesha's family. The cast features stars such as R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezaan Jafri, who promise fresh dynamics.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, the sequel addresses contemporary relationships, balancing love and familial expectations.