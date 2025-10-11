Left Menu

De De Pyaar De 2: A Tale of Love and Family Dynamics

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn announced the release of 'De De Pyaar De' sequel, set for November 14, 2025. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, features returning actress Rakul Preet Singh. Joining the cast are R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others. The story continues exploring love amidst family challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:20 IST
Bollywood's Ajay Devgn announced the much-anticipated sequel to 2019's 'De De Pyaar De' will hit cinemas on November 14, 2025. The actor revealed on Instagram the return of Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress.

Anshul Sharma directs the latest rendition, which explores whether Ashish can gain approval from Ayesha's family. The cast features stars such as R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Meezaan Jafri, who promise fresh dynamics.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, the sequel addresses contemporary relationships, balancing love and familial expectations.

