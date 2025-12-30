Govt launches D.E.S.I.G.N for BioE3 Challenge; 10 innovators win November 2025 round

The Government of India’s push toward a sustainable, innovation-driven bioeconomy received a major boost with the continued implementation of the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 August 2024. Formulated by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the BioE3 policy creates an unprecedented convergence of biotechnology, engineering and digital technologies to advance bio-manufacturing, support climate-resilient growth, and build an Atmanirbhar Bharat on the path to Viksit Bharat @2047.

Empowering Youth Through Innovation

In alignment with the Prime Minister’s call on 15 August 2025 for enhanced youth participation in nation-building, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, launched the “D.E.S.I.G.N for BioE3 Challenge”, themed “Empowering Youth to Solve Critical Issues of their TIMES.”

The challenge features two participation categories:

Category 1: Open to school students from Classes 6 to 12, hosted on the MyGov Innovate portal.

Category 2: Open to all Indian citizens, hosted on the BRIC website.

Jointly implemented by DBT, BIRAC and BRIC, this year-long challenge opens on the first day of every month until 1 October 2026, enabling grassroots innovators, students, researchers and start-ups to propose impactful biotech-driven solutions.

852 Proposals Received in November 2025

The November 2025 window of the challenge drew an impressive 852 proposals from across the country. These submissions were evaluated through a blinded review process, ensuring impartial assessment by masking the identity and affiliation of the applicants.

Following rigorous evaluation, the top 10 winning teams were selected and felicitated.

Felicitation of Winners

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, DBT; Director General, BRIC; and Chairman, BIRAC, felicitated the winners at a ceremony held on 30 December 2025 at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi.

Each winning team received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, provided through Grand Challenges India. Additionally, the winners have the opportunity to submit full proposals within three months to BIRAC for a Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) grant of up to ₹25 lakh to advance their ideas from Design Concept to Proof of Concept.

Vision for a Future-Ready Bioeconomy

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gokhale described the initiative as a unique platform enabling grassroots innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth engagement in high-performance bio-manufacturing.

He said:

“India’s bioeconomy will be built not just by policies and institutions, but by young minds who dare to design the future.”

He underscored that D.E.S.I.G.N for BioE3 is an integral part of BioE3 policy implementation and called on students, innovators, start-ups and faculty across India to study the policy and participate in shaping a responsible, inclusive and future-ready biotech ecosystem.

Dr. Gokhale reaffirmed DBT’s commitment to supporting youth-led biotechnology innovations that strengthen India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

The event saw participation from senior officials of DBT and BIRAC, and faculty and students from ICGEB, BRIC-NII, BRIC-THSTI, RCB, BRIC-NIPGR, and BRIC-NBRC.

Annexure – Winning Teams (November 2025 Window)