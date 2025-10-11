Illuminate this Diwali with Sylvi's Timeless Luxury Watches

This Diwali 2025, break away from the conventional by gifting luxury from the house of Sylvi. The renowned watchmaker is presenting an array of its esteemed collections, including Iconic and Velvetine, at reduced prices, ensuring you have the perfect gift this festive season.

Sylvi's watches are not just accessories; they are timeless statements of style and elegance. Proudly crafted in India, each piece embodies the spirit of Diwali — a time of growth, love, and new beginnings. With discounts up to 18%, these watches blend luxury with affordability.

From the boldness of the Iconic Collection to the sophistication of Velvetine, Sylvi has something for everyone. Whether purchasing for yourself or gifting a loved one, this Diwali sale is a chance to own a piece of elegance that keeps memories ticking long after the festival lights have dimmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)