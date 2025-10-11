Anjum Rajabali Criticizes Global Streamers: Calls It Modern-Day Colonialism

Veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali has sharply criticized global streaming platforms for their differential treatment of Indian writers compared to their international peers, describing the bias as 'modern-day colonialism.'

Speaking at the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds annual general meeting in India, Rajabali highlighted pressing issues faced by writers worldwide, including lack of royalties and unfair contracts. The meeting saw representatives from 15 guilds across various continents discussing challenges within the industry.

Rajabali argued that producers and streamers in India operate under a 'feudal hangover,' resisting the empowerment of unions. The conference underscored the necessity for solidarity among the global writing community in tackling these systemic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)