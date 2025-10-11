Anjum Rajabali Criticizes Global Streamers: Calls It Modern-Day Colonialism
Veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali criticized global streaming platforms for unfair treatment of Indian writers, labeling it 'modern-day colonialism.' At a global summit in India, he highlighted issues like lack of royalties and unfair contracts, advocating for fair pay and rights, alongside other international guild representatives.
Veteran screenwriter Anjum Rajabali has sharply criticized global streaming platforms for their differential treatment of Indian writers compared to their international peers, describing the bias as 'modern-day colonialism.'
Speaking at the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds annual general meeting in India, Rajabali highlighted pressing issues faced by writers worldwide, including lack of royalties and unfair contracts. The meeting saw representatives from 15 guilds across various continents discussing challenges within the industry.
Rajabali argued that producers and streamers in India operate under a 'feudal hangover,' resisting the empowerment of unions. The conference underscored the necessity for solidarity among the global writing community in tackling these systemic challenges.
