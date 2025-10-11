Presidential Prayers and Cultural Engagements in Gujarat

On her final day in Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu visited the renowned Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka to offer prayers, seeking happiness and prosperity for the people of India. The President was accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu, along with other dignitaries, marking a spiritually significant moment.

Beyond her temple visit, President Murmu engaged with the Siddi tribal community in Sasan and experienced the rich biodiversity of Gujarat with a lion safari at Gir National Park. These engagements reflect her commitment to understanding and connecting with diverse cultural facets of the region.

In the evening, President Murmu is set to preside over the 71st convocation ceremony at Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad, concluding her visit with a focus on education and recognition of academic achievement.

