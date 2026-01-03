Varanasi's Transformation: Prosperity Amidst Progress and Protests

As night falls on Shivala Ghat in Varanasi, tourists aboard motorboats drift along the Ganga River, their lights casting a shimmering glow on the water. On the shore, a cultural performance draws hundreds. The changes over the past decade—cleaner ghats, increased tourism, and job creation—are rejuvenating this ancient city.

Residents like boatman Ram Lakhan Mallah attribute these positive developments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi as an MP. Mallah notes increased work opportunities for boatmen and improved cleanliness due to government efforts. Yet, tensions simmer as some locals feel marginalized by new policies.

The influx of tourists has reached unprecedented numbers, significantly boosting the local economy. However, taxi drivers like Happy criticize the government's demolition drives, fearing loss of historical sites and livelihoods. Others like Mallah hope for changes in the boating contract system to enhance their earnings.