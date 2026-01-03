Left Menu

A Vision for Prosperity: Shah's Ambitious Plan for Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the transformative potential of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and projects its significant economic contribution in a decade. He highlights upcoming development projects and the islands' historical significance, as India aims for economic advancement and independence from colonial legacies under Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will drastically boost India's economy within a decade. During an event inaugurating projects worth Rs 373 crore, he emphasized the islands' potential as pivotal to national growth and as integral to the independence struggle.

Shah touched upon various initiatives, including an International transhipment project and oil exploration trials, which aim to transform the islands from fiscal drains to economic powerhouses. This aligns with India's vision to become the world's third-largest economy within two years, advancing from its current fourth position.

Highlighting the symbolic renaming of the islands and the centenary campaign 'Viksit Bharat,' Shah stressed the significance of self-reliance, historical preservation, and strategic development of the region while fostering a strong maritime economy and advancing national sovereignty.

