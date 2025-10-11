Left Menu

Kumar Sanu Seeks Legal Protection for His Iconic Voice

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality and publicity rights. He seeks protection against unauthorized use of his name, voice, and likeness, claiming such exploitation damages his reputation and violates his moral rights under the Copyright Act.

Updated: 11-10-2025 18:28 IST
Kumar Sanu
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court, filing a plea to protect his personality and publicity rights, which encompass his name, voice, vocal style, and more.

Sanu is battling against unauthorized use of these elements, alleging that such exploitation creates public confusion and damages his reputation.

The court is scheduled to hear the case amidst a backdrop of similar suits by other celebrities, emphasizing the growing concern over rights to one's image and likeness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

