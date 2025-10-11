Kumar Sanu Seeks Legal Protection for His Iconic Voice

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court, filing a plea to protect his personality and publicity rights, which encompass his name, voice, vocal style, and more.

Sanu is battling against unauthorized use of these elements, alleging that such exploitation creates public confusion and damages his reputation.

The court is scheduled to hear the case amidst a backdrop of similar suits by other celebrities, emphasizing the growing concern over rights to one's image and likeness.

(With inputs from agencies.)