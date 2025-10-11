Left Menu

George Clooney Channels Fame in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney draws from his own experiences of fame for his role in the film 'Jay Kelly'. Meanwhile, a New York court dismisses Drake's defamation lawsuit. Taylor Swift storms the UK charts with new album success, and the Moody Blues mourn the loss of John Lodge at 82.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:30 IST
George Clooney

In the realm of cinema, George Clooney, the celebrated two-time Oscar winner, relies on his real-life experiences to portray a legendary Hollywood star, Jay Kelly, in his latest film. The movie combines elements of humor and a meditation on the trials that accompany stardom.

In legal news, Drake faced a setback as a federal judge in Manhattan dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The lawsuit stemmed from Kendrick Lamar's track, 'Not Like Us', which allegedly contained defamatory content.

On the music front, Taylor Swift continues to make waves, dominating the UK charts with her latest album release. Meanwhile, fans and family mourn the passing of John Lodge, the iconic vocalist and bassist of The Moody Blues, who died at 82.

