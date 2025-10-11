George Clooney Channels Fame in 'Jay Kelly'

In the realm of cinema, George Clooney, the celebrated two-time Oscar winner, relies on his real-life experiences to portray a legendary Hollywood star, Jay Kelly, in his latest film. The movie combines elements of humor and a meditation on the trials that accompany stardom.

In legal news, Drake faced a setback as a federal judge in Manhattan dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The lawsuit stemmed from Kendrick Lamar's track, 'Not Like Us', which allegedly contained defamatory content.

On the music front, Taylor Swift continues to make waves, dominating the UK charts with her latest album release. Meanwhile, fans and family mourn the passing of John Lodge, the iconic vocalist and bassist of The Moody Blues, who died at 82.