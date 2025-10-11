Championing Tamil Culture: A Global Mission

Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon artists to actively promote Tamil arts and culture internationally, promising unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram.

During the Kalaimamani Awards presentation, Stalin highlighted the need for global dissemination of Tamil culture. Notable awardees for 2021-2023 included actors S J Suryah, Vikram Prabhu, actress Sai Pallavi, and legendary playback singer K J Yesudas, who received the M S Subbulakshmi Award.

Emphasizing the cultural significance, Stalin recalled a government event celebrating maestro Ilaiyaraaja's contributions, underlining the importance of preserving the Tamil language and identity to maintain cultural authenticity. The awards, marked by symbolic value amid rising gold prices, are seen as acknowledgments of artistic contributions in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)