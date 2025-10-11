Left Menu

Championing Tamil Culture: A Global Mission

Chief Minister M K Stalin encouraged artists to promote Tamil arts globally at the Kalaimamani Awards. Awards for 2021-2023 were given to multiple artists, including actors and singer K J Yesudas. Stalin emphasized preserving the Tamil language and identity, linking it to the cultural legacy and Tamil Nadu government's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:28 IST
Championing Tamil Culture: A Global Mission
Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon artists to actively promote Tamil arts and culture internationally, promising unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram.

During the Kalaimamani Awards presentation, Stalin highlighted the need for global dissemination of Tamil culture. Notable awardees for 2021-2023 included actors S J Suryah, Vikram Prabhu, actress Sai Pallavi, and legendary playback singer K J Yesudas, who received the M S Subbulakshmi Award.

Emphasizing the cultural significance, Stalin recalled a government event celebrating maestro Ilaiyaraaja's contributions, underlining the importance of preserving the Tamil language and identity to maintain cultural authenticity. The awards, marked by symbolic value amid rising gold prices, are seen as acknowledgments of artistic contributions in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

