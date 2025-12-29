Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Assam to Support BJP for Development and Cultural Identity Preservation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Assam's electorate to back BJP in upcoming elections for development and to combat illegal immigration. He criticized Congress for past infiltration issues. Shah revealed infrastructure projects as proof of progress, promoting cultural and economic rejuvenation, while emphasizing historical Assamese contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the people of Assam to elect a government dedicated to the state's development and tackling illegal immigration, in the forthcoming assembly polls. Shah inaugurated a new auditorium, the largest in the North East, asserting that the BJP's decade-long governance has marked significant progress.

Shah criticized Congress for fostering 'vote bank' politics, attributing illegal immigration issues to them. He highlighted Assam's historical challenges, including insurgency and unrest, and proclaimed the BJP's efforts to safeguard Assam's identity, language, culture, and security.

In a significant gesture, Shah paid homage to Assamese icons like Gopinath Bordoloi and Bhupen Hazarika. He underscored the cultural renaissance under the BJP, linking recent developments to a promise of a prosperous future by aligning with national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

