Muttaqi's India Visit Sparks Dialogue Amid Controversy

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India, expressing optimism for stronger India-Afghanistan relations. His visit to Darul Uloom Deoband was marked by controversy over the absence of female journalists at an earlier event, drawing criticism. Plans were canceled due to overcrowding, although both sides dismissed claims of journalist discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, highlighting a vision for stronger India-Afghanistan relations. Speaking at the Islamic seminary, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and anticipated closer diplomatic ties.

The visit was overshadowed by criticism after female journalists were excluded from a New Delhi press event, sparking outcry from opposition parties and media bodies. Congress leaders condemned the incident, urging Prime Minister Modi to address gender discrimination concerns.

Muttaqi's visit was significant, marking the first high-level engagement since the Taliban's rise to power. Despite controversies, both nations aim for improved relations, with Kabul planning to send diplomats to India to foster diplomatic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

