Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Modi's Legacy

The musical saga 'Mera Desh Pahle' showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life journey, highlighting pivotal events from his birth in Vadnagar to his ascent as India's leader. Written by Manoj Muntashir and presented by Akshay Kumar, the show is a symbol of national pride and evolving ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:41 IST
Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Modi's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi' premiered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, depicting the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a musical narrative.

The show illustrates Modi's journey from Vadnagar to becoming India's prime minister, highlighting milestones like the Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

Featuring over 200 artists, the event, attended by prominent leaders, embodies a movement of the 'Nation First' ideology under Modi's leadership.

