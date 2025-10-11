Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Modi's Legacy

'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi' premiered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, depicting the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a musical narrative.

The show illustrates Modi's journey from Vadnagar to becoming India's prime minister, highlighting milestones like the Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra.

Featuring over 200 artists, the event, attended by prominent leaders, embodies a movement of the 'Nation First' ideology under Modi's leadership.