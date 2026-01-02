Former Odisha MLA Akshay Kumar Acharya Passes Away at 78

Former senior Congress leader and ex-MLA Akshay Kumar Acharya passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, according to family sources. His death marks a significant loss for the political fraternity in Odisha.

Acharya, who had been battling cancer, was taken to Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital on Thursday night when his condition worsened. Despite prompt medical attention, he was referred to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where he passed away during transit.

Prominent figures including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik extended their condolences. Acharya, elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Nilagiri in 1980 and 1995, will be cremated this Friday in Nilgiri.