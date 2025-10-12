Remembering Diane Keaton: A Timeless Icon

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress famous for her roles in 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather,' has died at 79. Known for her vibrant and unique demeanor, Keaton's performances have left an enduring legacy, capturing generations of moviegoers' hearts.

Her passing was reported by People Magazine, referencing a statement from her family, yet further details remain undisclosed. Her iconic roles and collaborations with renowned filmmakers like Woody Allen and Nancy Meyers helped cement her status as a cinematic legend.

Keaton, born Diane Hall in 1946, traced her journey from Manhattan's theater stages to Hollywood stardom. Despite personal hesitations, she thrived in roles that highlighted her comedic flair and dramatic depth, making her an unforgettable presence in film history.

(With inputs from agencies.)