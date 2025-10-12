Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away at 79

Diane Keaton, the quirky and trailblazing U.S. actress celebrated for her iconic role in the 1977 romantic comedy 'Annie Hall,' has passed away at 79. Known for her distinctive fashion sense and powerhouse performances, Keaton leaves behind a legacy spanning film, fashion, and design.

Keaton's career was defined by a series of standout performances in more than 60 films, including collaborations with Woody Allen and roles in beloved classics like 'The Godfather' trilogy and 'The First Wives Club.' Despite her numerous high-profile romances, Keaton never married, opting to focus on her craft and later, her adopted children, Dexter and Duke.

The American Film Institute honored Keaton with the Life Achievement Award, reflecting on her long-standing influence on Hollywood. Her death was announced by the publishing company Rizzoli, which released several of her works, including two memoirs that detailed her life and career.

