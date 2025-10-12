Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton: A Trailblazing Legacy in Film

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, known for her roles in 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather', has passed away at 79. Her passing, reported on Saturday, leaves a void in the cinematic world, where her vibrant performances and quirky style have set her apart as a unique talent.

Keaton's distinct mannerisms and collaborations with filmmakers like Woody Allen and Nancy Meyers earned her critical acclaim. Her legacy includes an array of iconic roles that brought humor, depth, and warmth to audiences worldwide. From her unforgettable portrayal in 'Annie Hall' to her heart-wrenching role in 'The Godfather', Keaton redefined the female lead in Hollywood.

Her career spanned decades, continually enchanting new generations, and she remained active on screen well into the 21st century. Beyond acting, Keaton contributed to film as a director and author, and she was celebrated for her artistic achievements with awards like the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2017. Her legacy is cemented in Hollywood history, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)