Helicopter Crash Shocks Beachgoers at Southern California Event

In a dramatic turn of events at Huntington Beach, a helicopter lost control and spiraled out of the sky on Saturday, startling beachgoers enjoying the picturesque Southern California shore.

Witnesses captured chilling footage of the aircraft circling clockwise before plummeting and smashing into a row of palm trees close to Pacific Coast Highway, narrowly missing onlookers in its descent.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department reported that five individuals were hospitalized due to the crash, including two who were aboard the helicopter and had to be extricated from the wreckage, and three others who were struck on the street. Further details on their conditions have yet to be released.