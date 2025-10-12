Left Menu

Helicopter Crash Shocks Beachgoers at Southern California Event

A helicopter associated with a fundraising event crashed by Huntington Beach, Southern California, startling onlookers. Videos captured the aircraft spiralling before crashing among palm trees. Five individuals were hospitalized, including two from the helicopter and three bystanders. The cause of the crash remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huntingtonbeach | Updated: 12-10-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 06:30 IST
Helicopter Crash Shocks Beachgoers at Southern California Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at Huntington Beach, a helicopter lost control and spiraled out of the sky on Saturday, startling beachgoers enjoying the picturesque Southern California shore.

Witnesses captured chilling footage of the aircraft circling clockwise before plummeting and smashing into a row of palm trees close to Pacific Coast Highway, narrowly missing onlookers in its descent.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department reported that five individuals were hospitalized due to the crash, including two who were aboard the helicopter and had to be extricated from the wreckage, and three others who were struck on the street. Further details on their conditions have yet to be released.

TRENDING

1
Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift

Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Plant Disaster Claims 16 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Plant Disaster Claims 16 Lives

 Global
3
Serbia's Stojkovic Steps Down After Shocking Defeat

Serbia's Stojkovic Steps Down After Shocking Defeat

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Facility Explosion Claims 16 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Tennessee Explosives Facility Explosion Claims 16 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025