Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia: Champion of Social Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, a stalwart in socialist thought and a freedom fighter, on his death anniversary. Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, lauded Lohia's lasting impact on Indian democracy and his advocacy for social justice.

Lohia, born on March 23, 1910, in Uttar Pradesh, was influential in fostering a political environment that prioritized the empowerment of historically marginalized communities. He was pivotal in galvanizing opposition against the then-dominant Congress party, making significant strides in India's political landscape before his passing on October 12, 1967.

Through social media posts, the state's leaders reiterated Lohia's contributions, highlighting his lifelong commitment to democracy, equality, and the upliftment of farmers, laborers, and the underprivileged, marking him as an enduring figure in the realm of social justice.