INTACH's Vision for Heritage Conservation in Maharashtra

INTACH, led by Ashok Singh Thakur, aims to set up a conservation lab in Maharashtra if land is available. Emphasizing the need for public participation, Thakur discusses collaboration with local bodies for monument restoration. The organization also plans to partner with TCS for stepwell restoration.

Updated: 13-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:35 IST
INTACH, spearheaded by chairperson Ashok Singh Thakur, has expressed interest in establishing a conservation laboratory in Maharashtra, contingent on the availability of land, as revealed in a recent PTI interview.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, formed on January 27, 1984, is dedicated to preserving the nation's cultural legacy. Thakur, a noted historian from Maharashtra, highlighted the urgency for local governing bodies to propose monument restoration projects within their regions and underscored the lack of existing conservation laboratories in Maharashtra.

In a push for public engagement, Thakur mentioned that while private owners often lack interest, many local entities like gram panchayats are keen on conservation efforts. INTACH plans to collaborate with TCS on restoring stepwells and is engaged in new restoration policies with state governments, aligning with its nationwide commitment to heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

