Mia Wasikowska Co-Directs Offbeat Legal Dramedy 'The Great White'

In an exciting turn of events, acclaimed actress Mia Wasikowska is making her directorial debut alongside Nash Edgerton with 'The Great White,' an unconventional legal dramedy. The production, which also stars Hugo Weaving, is a promising addition to the creative portfolio of See-Saw Films, renowned for its work on 'Slow Horses.'

Building on her creative journey, Wasikowska has previously showcased her talents in the anthology films 'The Turning' and 'Madly.' Her current role as the 2025 artist-in-residence at the Australian Film Television and Radio School sets a strong groundwork for 'The Great White,' a tale of redemption which explores the life of a disgraced lawyer, portrayed by Weaving, who embarks on a path to self-discovery while representing a canine on death row.

Co-written by Ange Betzien and Nick Coyle, and distributed internationally by Mediawan Rights in collaboration with Entourage Ventures, 'The Great White' was featured in Mediawan's recent announcement at the Mipcom presentation. This announcement also showcased a diverse lineup of productions, including dramas and a supernatural thriller starring 'Lupin' actress Shirine Boutella.

