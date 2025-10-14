Taylor Swift Shatters Records with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' has become a record-breaking sensation, achieving historic sales figures right out of the gate. The album's release on October 3 marked a new pinnacle in modern music history, with a monumental 4.002 million equivalent album units sold in its first week in the US.

Surpassing Adele's 2015 record with '25,' which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week, Swift's twelfth studio album has contributors both in vinyl variants and strategic releases. Swift's innovative approach includes multiple editions exclusive to Target and distinctive vinyl formats that have proven enormously popular, with 1.2 million vinyl copies sold on the first day alone.

Alongside her unprecedented success in sales, Swift continues to capture audiences with upcoming ventures, including two new Disney+ projects related to her 'Eras Tour.' As 'The Life of a Showgirl' continues to dominate the charts, Swift remains a commanding presence in the music industry, now boasting the most No. 1 albums for a solo artist on the Billboard 200 list.

(With inputs from agencies.)