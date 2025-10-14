Left Menu

Toby Talbot: The Legacy of an Art House Cinema Icon

Toby Talbot, a pivotal figure in art house cinema, passed away at 96. She and her husband, Dan, introduced international and American films to moviegoers through New Yorker Films. Their cinemas, including The New Yorker and Lincoln Plaza, transformed movies into respected art, influencing filmmakers like Martin Scorsese.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-10-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 04:55 IST
Toby Talbot, a revered advocate of art house cinema, has died at age 96 in Manhattan. She and her husband, Dan Talbot, were instrumental in advancing the art film industry, distributing international works and elevating movies to high culture.

The Talbots' influence was profound during the 1960s and '70s, especially through their distribution company New Yorker Films. Their cinemas, such as The New Yorker and Lincoln Plaza, became cultural hubs for cinephiles and notable filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Wim Wenders.

The Talbots played a crucial role in introducing directors like Jean-Luc Godard and advancing retrospectives of classic Hollywood figures. Despite the closure of The New Yorker theater in 1973 and New Yorker Films in 2009, their impact continues to be felt in the world of cinema.

