Mizoram Traders Demand Closure of Controversial Trade Expo Over Legal Violations

The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) has formally requested the state government to halt the Trade Expo at Lammual in Aizawl, citing significant legal infractions. The move followed the revelation that 36 participants from various states were attending without the mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP), a requirement for non-tribal entries into Mizoram.

MIMA also accused the event organizer of violating the Central Consumer Protection Act 2019 by branding the exposition as the 'First International Star Expo.' Despite the grandiose title, no international participation has been recorded, misleadingly branding it as international when it solely features domestic participants.

Safety concerns were raised, flagging the absence of valid food safety licenses for vendors at the event. A collaborative effort with Mizo Zirlai Pawl led to a voluntary drive identifying non-compliant participants, resulting in police intervention for those lacking proper permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)