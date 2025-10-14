Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Criticizes Taliban Official's Warm Welcome in India

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced concern over the warm reception Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi received in India by institutions historically critical of terrorism. His visit sparked controversy due to an exclusion of female journalists from a press conference, coinciding with discussions on economic cooperation between Afghanistan and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:29 IST
Javed Akhtar Criticizes Taliban Official's Warm Welcome in India
Lyricist Javed Akhtar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, well-known for his forthright political opinions, has criticized the warm reception extended to Afghan Foreign Minister and senior Taliban leader, Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Akhtar took to social media platform X to express his dismay, stating, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorist group Taliban, by those who beat the pulpit against all kinds of terrorists."

He continued, "Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their 'Islamic Hero' who is one of those who have completely banned girls' education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us." The visit by Muttaqi marks the first high-level Afghan delegation to India since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, spanning from October 9 to 16.

The visit began amidst controversy, as reports surfaced that Indian women journalists were barred from attending a press conference held by the Afghan FM at the Afghan Embassy, prompting criticism from the Opposition who questioned the BJP's position on women's rights. Concurrently, Muttaqi extended an invitation for India to invest in Afghanistan's mineral sector and requested the facilitation of trade through the Wagah border, emphasizing it as the "fastest trade route" between the two nations. During a press conference in New Delhi, Muttaqi stated, "I met the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and talked about economy, trade, and other issues." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

