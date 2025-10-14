The Golden Panda Awards, a significant international event in the film and television sector, took place in Chengdu, Sichuan. Established as a platform for celebrating cultural exchange, the awards occur biennially, featuring categories like film, TV drama, documentary, and animation.

The event's recent edition honored Tiffany Tang with the Best Actress award in the TV-drama category for her role in 'Blossoms Shanghai.' Her portrayal of Miss Wang resonated with audiences, embodying the spirit of contemporary women. The event emphasized the importance of craftsmanship in acting and storytelling.

At the concurrent Golden Panda International Cultural Forum, industry leaders discussed emerging trends, including the rise of short series. Tiffany Tang emphasized that diverse storytelling formats foster creativity, suggesting that competition within the industry propels innovation and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)