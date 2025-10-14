Left Menu

Bridgerton's Back: Season 4 Unveiled in Two Parts

The fourth season of 'Bridgerton,' a hit romance drama series, will be released on Netflix in two parts, with Part 1 streaming on January 29, 2026. The series continues to explore the romantic adventures of the Bridgerton siblings in Regency-era London. Season four focuses on Benedict Bridgerton's love story.

Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:00 IST
Netflix's beloved romance period drama, 'Bridgerton,' is returning for its highly anticipated fourth season, released in two segments.

Fans can catch the first part on January 29, 2026, with the second installment following on February 26, 2026. Created by Chris Van Dusen and inspired by Julia Quinn's renowned book series, 'Bridgerton' delves into the romantic liaisons of the eight Bridgerton siblings amid London's Regency society.

This season centers on Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he falls for Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, during a mystifying masquerade ball. Further seasons are planned, ensuring 'Bridgerton' remains a staple of Netflix's streaming lineup.

