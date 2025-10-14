Bridgerton's Back: Season 4 Unveiled in Two Parts

Netflix's beloved romance period drama, 'Bridgerton,' is returning for its highly anticipated fourth season, released in two segments.

Fans can catch the first part on January 29, 2026, with the second installment following on February 26, 2026. Created by Chris Van Dusen and inspired by Julia Quinn's renowned book series, 'Bridgerton' delves into the romantic liaisons of the eight Bridgerton siblings amid London's Regency society.

This season centers on Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he falls for Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, during a mystifying masquerade ball. Further seasons are planned, ensuring 'Bridgerton' remains a staple of Netflix's streaming lineup.

