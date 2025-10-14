John Hanna Leads New Mystery Series 'Death in Benidorm'

Actor John Hanna is set to headline an intriguing new detective series titled 'Death in Benidorm'. The show, currently under a working title, is a joint effort by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard. It features Dennis, a former detective seeking a quieter life in Benidorm, but fate has other plans. As the peace he desires is interrupted by a string of tourist deaths, Dennis is pulled back into his detective role, supported by his barmaid Rosa, a passionate crime drama aficionado, according to Variety reports.

The show cleverly blends Dennis' hands-on experience with Rosa's vast television knowledge to solve murders while navigating the complexities of local law enforcement in paradise. Carolina Becquer plays Rosa, joined by Ariadna Cabrol as Maria and Damian Schedler Cruz as Jesus. Although reminiscent of the BBC's 'Death in Paradise', 'Death in Benidorm' stands on its own merit and was commissioned by Greg Barnett, commissioning editor at 5.

The promising series is co-produced by Blackbox Multimedia, known for 'The Ex-Wife' and 'The Serial Killer's Wife', and Clapperboard, the studio behind 'The Teacher' and 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries'. It will be distributed globally by ZDF Studios, ensuring it reaches audiences far and wide.

