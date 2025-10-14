Left Menu

Indian Mountaineer Bharath Thammineni Conquers All of World's Highest Peaks

Bharath Thammineni, a 36-year-old Indian mountaineer, became the first Indian to summit all nine of the world's 14 highest peaks after climbing Mt Cho Oyu. Prior achievements include summiting Mt Everest in 2017 and other major peaks. His latest climb was significant due to its accomplishment without Sherpa support.

Bharath Thammineni, hailing from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has cemented his place in mountaineering history as the first Indian to summit nine of the world's highest peaks. On Tuesday, Thammineni tackled Mt Cho Oyu, the sixth-highest peak, marking a significant achievement in his climbing career.

His previous conquests include the formidable Mt Everest, Mt Manaslu, and Mt Lhotse, among others. Thammineni's latest endeavor was notable for being completed without Sherpa support, underscoring his expertise and determination.

Thammineni, founder of Boots & Crampons, dedicated his achievement to inspiring the next generation of Indian climbers. His career is marked by guiding teams across continents and achieving milestones, such as leading the Everest 2025 expedition, which saw groundbreaking achievements.

