Water Crisis in Indore: Cleanest City Faces Contamination Chaos

Indore, known for its cleanliness, is grappling with a severe water contamination crisis that has shaken its residents' trust in municipal water supplies. In Bhagirathpura, more than 200 people have been hospitalized, with confirmed deaths ranging from six to 16, triggering a reliance on bottled water and increased financial burden for many.

The local administration is swiftly addressing the crisis through awareness campaigns led by non-governmental workers, urging residents to boil water before consumption. Chlorination measures are underway to eradicate pathogens from water supplies, a move aimed at curbing the spread of water-borne diseases.

The state government has also taken administrative actions, transferring municipal officials and ensuring vigilant monitoring to prevent resurgence. Indore's reliance on the Narmada river for water, brought from 80 kilometers away, underscores the need for enhanced water safety protocols moving forward.