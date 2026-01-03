Left Menu

Ranchi Police's 2025 Crime Crackdown: A Year of Action

In 2025, Ranchi District Police arrested 416 individuals for various crimes, including Naxalite-related cases. They seized 134 arms and solved 2,648 cases. The police recovered stolen items and urged citizens to assist with intelligence-sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:08 IST
  • India

The Ranchi District Police made significant strides in combating crime during 2025, arresting 416 individuals linked to a variety of offenses, as revealed by an officer on Saturday.

This comprehensive operation led to the detention of 17 suspects in Naxalite-related cases. Additionally, the authority confiscated 134 firearms, which included 27 pistols and an extensive number of cartridges, marking a robust effort in arms control.

The achievements come as part of a broader crackdown in which 2,648 crimes, ranging from organized crime to vehicle thefts and robberies, were reported. The police's 'achievement report' highlights these endeavors, drawing attention to the recovered 70 mobile phones, 24 vehicles, and over Rs 17 lakh in cash. SP (City) Paras Rana emphasized the ongoing commitment to eradicating crime, urging the public to provide tips to enhance police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

