ATM Fraudsters Caught in Armed Heist Operation in Delhi
Two men have been arrested in southwest Delhi for ATM fraud and illegal possession of firearms. They used ATM jamming methods for theft. Police recovered weapons, cash, and ATM jamming devices. Further investigations are ongoing to unravel any larger criminal network associated with these crimes.
In a significant development from southwest Delhi, law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals accused of ATM fraud and illegal possession of firearms. The operation unfolded on Saturday when police identified the suspects using an ATM jamming scheme to perpetrate theft.
Authorities explained that the accused employed metallic clips to obstruct ATM cash dispensers, misleading customers into believing technical malfunctions prevented cash withdrawal. As customers vacated the kiosks expecting refunds, the perpetrators would retrieve the cash.
In addition to financial misdeeds, police discovered the suspects armed with illegal firearms, purportedly for self-defense during criminal activities. A detailed investigation continues to identify further connections to other criminal activities and trace the illegal arms and ATM jamming devices.
