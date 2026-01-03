Karnataka CM Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Act

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to revoke the VB-G RAM G Act, calling for the return of the UPA-era MGNREGA program. The Chief Minister criticized the new legislation as detrimental to vulnerable populations and overly burdensome to state finances.

Siddaramaiah accused the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of stripping away essential rights from society's most vulnerable sectors with the new act. He asserted the VB-G RAM G Act takes away the right to work and diminishes panchayat powers, offering no say to states.

With firm resolve, Siddaramaiah announced plans for collective action with the Congress party and like-minded groups to oppose the act until it is withdrawn, reminiscent of previous protests against farm laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)