India Habitat Centre Triumphs at Chef Awards

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) distinguished itself at the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, securing top honors in multiple culinary categories. The prestigious event, organized by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) at The Ashok Hotel, gathered the nation's leading chefs and culinary experts.

IHC chefs won four 'MasterChef' titles: Jaskaran Singh for international cuisine, Timothy Lepcha for oriental, Nitin Kumar for kebab, and Tara Subba for butchery. Other winners hailed from venues like Pride Plaza Aerocity and Manipal University Jaipur, underscoring the competitive spirit.

Celebrating culinary innovation and excellence, the awards featured contests at culinary institutes and honored 17 professionals for their significant contributions, including special accolades for chefs Umesh Mattoo, Julia Carmen, and Sandeep Kalra. The event is a testament to India's vibrant gastronomic scene.

