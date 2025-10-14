Left Menu

India Habitat Centre Triumphs at Chef Awards

India Habitat Centre emerged as a top performer at the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, securing four Master Chef titles. The event, hosted by the Indian Culinary Forum at The Ashok Hotel, featured leading chefs from across the nation. The awards celebrated culinary excellence with various recognitions for outstanding chefs and their contributions.

Updated: 14-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:14 IST
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) distinguished itself at the 22nd Annual Chef Awards, securing top honors in multiple culinary categories. The prestigious event, organized by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) at The Ashok Hotel, gathered the nation's leading chefs and culinary experts.

IHC chefs won four 'MasterChef' titles: Jaskaran Singh for international cuisine, Timothy Lepcha for oriental, Nitin Kumar for kebab, and Tara Subba for butchery. Other winners hailed from venues like Pride Plaza Aerocity and Manipal University Jaipur, underscoring the competitive spirit.

Celebrating culinary innovation and excellence, the awards featured contests at culinary institutes and honored 17 professionals for their significant contributions, including special accolades for chefs Umesh Mattoo, Julia Carmen, and Sandeep Kalra. The event is a testament to India's vibrant gastronomic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

