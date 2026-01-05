Left Menu

MasterChef India's Cultural Impact: Beyond Cooking

MasterChef India judges Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor highlight how the show has elevated home cooking's status, offering recognition and insights far beyond formal culinary education. It not only celebrates culinary creativity but also influences food media and encourages cultural exchange. Brar and Kapoor express interest in acting, expanding their creative horizons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:23 IST
Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor, judging alongside Vikas Khanna on MasterChef India season 9, commend the reality show for elevating home cooking. Calling it a pivotal platform, Brar stresses that MasterChef India brought recognition to home chefs, making everyday cooking a subject of respect and admiration.

For Kapoor, the show's importance lies in the vast culinary insights it provides, extending beyond traditional training. It's a wellspring of knowledge accessible from home, encouraging viewers to explore diverse cuisines and customs. Kapoor voiced his readiness to join the film industry, following Brar and Khanna, who've ventured into acting and directing.

MasterChef India, currently on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, introduces the 'jodi' format this season, where paired contestants vie for culinary excellence under expert guidance. Home cooks as well as established culinary artists gain from the collective growth MasterChef fosters, impacting food media and cultural exchanges worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

