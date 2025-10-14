John Hannah Returns to TV with Thrilling Detective Drama 'Death in Benidorm'

British actor John Hannah, recognized for his roles in 'The Mummy' series, is making a grand return to television as the lead in 'Death in Benidorm', a new detective drama from UK network Channel 5.

The series, created by Ian Jarvis and directed by Simon Delaney, explores the life of Dennis, a former detective portrayed by Hannah. Dennis, seeking refuge from his tumultuous past, runs a bar in Benidorm, Spain. However, a string of tourist murders pulls him back into the world of crime-solving, accompanied by his barmaid, Rosa, played by Carolina Becquer.

Supported by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard, the show boasts a talented writing team. 'Death in Benidorm' is set in the scenic locales of Spain and will premiere on Channel 5 in 2026.

