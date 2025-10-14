Pistachios: The Better Snack Revolution in India

The Wonderful® Pistachios brand, renowned as the world's largest pistachio grower, has unveiled its latest advertising initiative, "The Better Snack," across India. This follows the success of their previous campaign, "The Better Nut."

Spanning a period of six weeks, the campaign makes a bold statement in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The strategically placed billboards feature engaging 3D installations that convey the protein-packed, guilt-free snacking benefits of pistachios. The campaign aims to make pistachios synonymous with enjoyable and healthy snacking options.

The advertising push not only emphasizes the nutritional prowess of the nuts but also taps into a growing trend among Indian consumers who prioritize health. According to Shail Pancholi, the spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, pistachios meet the demand for protein-rich snacks, supporting a smarter and more fun snacking culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)