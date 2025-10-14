Left Menu

Pistachios: The Better Snack Revolution in India

Wonderful® Pistachios has launched its second campaign, 'The Better Snack,' in India, promoting pistachios as a protein-rich, guilt-free snack. The initiative runs across six major cities and highlights the nutritional benefits, targeting health-conscious consumers. The campaign aims to position pistachios as the ideal snack choice.

The Wonderful® Pistachios brand, renowned as the world's largest pistachio grower, has unveiled its latest advertising initiative, "The Better Snack," across India. This follows the success of their previous campaign, "The Better Nut."

Spanning a period of six weeks, the campaign makes a bold statement in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The strategically placed billboards feature engaging 3D installations that convey the protein-packed, guilt-free snacking benefits of pistachios. The campaign aims to make pistachios synonymous with enjoyable and healthy snacking options.

The advertising push not only emphasizes the nutritional prowess of the nuts but also taps into a growing trend among Indian consumers who prioritize health. According to Shail Pancholi, the spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, pistachios meet the demand for protein-rich snacks, supporting a smarter and more fun snacking culture.

