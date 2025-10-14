Left Menu

Nepali Hero Bipin Joshi: A Tale of Bravery Amidst Hostility

The body of Nepali hero Bipin Joshi, who saved numerous lives during a Hamas attack in Israel, is to be returned for burial. Abducted from Kibbutz Alumim, Joshi was killed in captivity at 23. His brave actions protected 17 individuals. The IDF is coordinating the repatriation of his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:01 IST
Nepali Hero Bipin Joshi: A Tale of Bravery Amidst Hostility
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The body of Bipin Joshi, a young Nepali hailed as a hero for his courageous actions during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, is finally set to be repatriated for burial. Joshi, 23, was abducted by Hamas from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim, where he was a participant in Israel's Learn and Earn Programme.

During his captivity, he was murdered, having heroically saved 17 lives by thwarting a grenade assault, an act shared by his friend Bibhusha Adhikari. Two grenades were thrown into Joshi's room, and he quickly reacted by throwing them back at the attackers, preventing further casualties, according to reports.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) expressed their condolences and noted their continued efforts to retrieve all hostages. Joshi's family, who had traveled seeking his release, are now poised for his body's return, hoping for a closure. Israel's coordination with Nepali authorities underscores their commitment to fulfill their humanitarian obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

 India
2
Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

 India
4
Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025