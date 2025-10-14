Nepali Hero Bipin Joshi: A Tale of Bravery Amidst Hostility

The body of Bipin Joshi, a young Nepali hailed as a hero for his courageous actions during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, is finally set to be repatriated for burial. Joshi, 23, was abducted by Hamas from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim, where he was a participant in Israel's Learn and Earn Programme.

During his captivity, he was murdered, having heroically saved 17 lives by thwarting a grenade assault, an act shared by his friend Bibhusha Adhikari. Two grenades were thrown into Joshi's room, and he quickly reacted by throwing them back at the attackers, preventing further casualties, according to reports.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) expressed their condolences and noted their continued efforts to retrieve all hostages. Joshi's family, who had traveled seeking his release, are now poised for his body's return, hoping for a closure. Israel's coordination with Nepali authorities underscores their commitment to fulfill their humanitarian obligations.

