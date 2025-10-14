Left Menu

Smart Luxury Travel Takes Over: A New Era of Affordable Leisure

Travellers are increasingly opting for 'smart luxury' over extravagant spending, with affordable leisure stays rising by 22% year-on-year. A shift towards value-driven escapes is credited to the GST 2.0 rollout and festive season. The focus is on short, experience-rich trips rather than longer indulgent holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This festive season, travellers are embracing 'smart luxury' instead of extravagant spending, as affordable leisure stays jump by 22% year-on-year, making up 48% of all bookings, according to Thrillophilia's latest report.

The shift toward value-driven and experience-rich getaways is catalyzed by the GST 2.0 rollout and increased seasonal activity. Short breaks of two to three nights now constitute a significant portion of travel plans, particularly due to evolving booking behaviors and a more planned travel mindset.

Trekking, local sightseeing, and cultural activities are on the rise, revealing a trend toward economical yet enriching experiences. In cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, boutique stays and early bookings lead the charge for this travel evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

