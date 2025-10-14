Diwali Celebrations at Downing Street Illuminate India-UK Relations

Diwali celebrations brought a shimmering glow to 10 Downing Street as the British government honored the contributions of the British Indian community. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, although attending a peace summit in Egypt, extended his Diwali well-wishes, emphasizing the symbolic diya lighting as a beacon of hope and unity.

During the festivities, Communities Secretary Steve Reed lit the ceremonial lamp and underscored the significance of Diwali amid the historic Gaza peace plan agreed in Egypt. The festival's message of light overcoming darkness resonated deeply amidst global challenges, reflecting shared values of hard work and decency.

UK officials, including Seema Malhotra and Douglas Alexander, praised the ever-strengthening British-Indian ties, further enhanced by Starmer's recent India visit. Lord Krish Raval and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami highlighted economic, educational, and technological partnerships as key areas of growth, reinforcing hopes for a prosperous partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)