Farewell to a Neo-Soul Icon: D'Angelo Passes at 51

Neo-soul legend and 'Brown Sugar' hitmaker D'Angelo has succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 51, as confirmed by sources. His death marks the end of a private struggle with the disease, during which he spent months in the hospital and two weeks in hospice care, reports People and TMZ.

D'Angelo, celebrated for his soulful voice and genre-defining contributions to R&B, is mourned by fans and fellow musicians alike. DJ Premier, a collaborator on the 1998 track 'Devil's Pie,' expressed his sorrow on social media platform X, reminiscing about their memorable times together and calling it a 'sad loss' to the music world.

Born in Richmond, D'Angelo demonstrated musical talent from an early age, influenced by his Pentecostal roots. He gained fame with the release of his debut album, 'Brown Sugar,' which achieved platinum status, and continued with his Grammy-winning sophomore album 'Voodoo.' Over his illustrious career, D'Angelo worked with notable artists such as Questlove, J Dilla, and Lauryn Hill, solidifying his place in neo-soul history.

