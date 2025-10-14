Anoushka Shankar's Landmark India Tour Celebrates Three Decades of Music

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar announced her upcoming India tour slated for early 2026, as she celebrates an impressive three-decade musical journey. The tour will start on January 30 in Hyderabad and will go through Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and end in Kolkata, showcasing her celebrated Chapters trilogy.

This tour is particularly significant for Shankar, as she remarked on its personal touch, embodying 30 years of artistic evolution and innovation. Her trilogy, acclaimed both locally and internationally, now reaches its full narrative in India, offering audiences the chance to experience its culmination firsthand.

Anmol Kukreja, CEO of SkillBox, expressed excitement for this cultural event, aimed at elevating the Indian music scene by integrating traditional and innovative expressions. Supporting partners include RedFM and Kotak, which is keen on bringing world-class experiences to its clientele.