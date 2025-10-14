Anoushka Shankar's Landmark India Tour Celebrates Three Decades of Music
Anoushka Shankar is set to embark on an India tour in early 2026, marking 30 years in music. The tour, spanning six cities, is part of her Chapters trilogy finale. Curated by SkillBox and supported by partners like RedFM and Kotak, it promises transformative live experiences.
Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar announced her upcoming India tour slated for early 2026, as she celebrates an impressive three-decade musical journey. The tour will start on January 30 in Hyderabad and will go through Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and end in Kolkata, showcasing her celebrated Chapters trilogy.
This tour is particularly significant for Shankar, as she remarked on its personal touch, embodying 30 years of artistic evolution and innovation. Her trilogy, acclaimed both locally and internationally, now reaches its full narrative in India, offering audiences the chance to experience its culmination firsthand.
Anmol Kukreja, CEO of SkillBox, expressed excitement for this cultural event, aimed at elevating the Indian music scene by integrating traditional and innovative expressions. Supporting partners include RedFM and Kotak, which is keen on bringing world-class experiences to its clientele.