Left Menu

Prasoon Joshi Honoured with National Kishore Kumar Award

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi received the National Kishore Kumar Award in Khandwa for his contributions to film songwriting. The ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, celebrated Joshi as a 'magician of words.' Yadav announced an extension of the award event to two days annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:56 IST
Prasoon Joshi Honoured with National Kishore Kumar Award
Prasoon Joshi

The Madhya Pradesh government has bestowed the prestigious National Kishore Kumar Award on acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to film song writing. The honor was presented to Joshi during a ceremonious event held in Khandwa, Kishore Kumar's birthplace, on Tuesday night.

Attending via video conference from Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Kishore Kumar's artistic legacy, describing him as a 'precious gem' of the state. Yadav praised Joshi as a 'magician of words' whose lyrical prowess takes listeners on an evocative journey. Responding to a suggestion by Minister Vijay Shah, Yadav announced that the award ceremony would henceforth span two days each year in Khandwa.

Joshi expressed deep gratitude towards the state government and reminisced about his admiration for Kishore Kumar's childlike artistry. He emphasized the technological advancements in music today, which contrast with Kishore Kumar's pure talent, highlighting his absence in the contemporary music scene. The National Kishore Kumar Award, established in 1997, commemorates individuals excelling in film acting, screenwriting, songwriting, and direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
2
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States
3
U.S. Markets Juggle Earnings Upswing Amid Trade War Concerns

U.S. Markets Juggle Earnings Upswing Amid Trade War Concerns

 Global
4
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025