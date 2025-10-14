Prasoon Joshi Honoured with National Kishore Kumar Award

The Madhya Pradesh government has bestowed the prestigious National Kishore Kumar Award on acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to film song writing. The honor was presented to Joshi during a ceremonious event held in Khandwa, Kishore Kumar's birthplace, on Tuesday night.

Attending via video conference from Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Kishore Kumar's artistic legacy, describing him as a 'precious gem' of the state. Yadav praised Joshi as a 'magician of words' whose lyrical prowess takes listeners on an evocative journey. Responding to a suggestion by Minister Vijay Shah, Yadav announced that the award ceremony would henceforth span two days each year in Khandwa.

Joshi expressed deep gratitude towards the state government and reminisced about his admiration for Kishore Kumar's childlike artistry. He emphasized the technological advancements in music today, which contrast with Kishore Kumar's pure talent, highlighting his absence in the contemporary music scene. The National Kishore Kumar Award, established in 1997, commemorates individuals excelling in film acting, screenwriting, songwriting, and direction.

