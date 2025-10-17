UPDATE 1-French movie star Brigitte Bardot recovering after brief hospital stay
Former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, southern France, following minor surgery that went well, Bardot's office said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Friday. The actress thanked staff and the surgical team at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon and said she is now resting at home.
Former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, southern France, following minor surgery that went well, Bardot's office said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Friday.
The actress thanked staff and the surgical team at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon and said she is now resting at home. Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances in movies such as "And God Created Woman". As a singer, she also released several records during that time.
She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.
