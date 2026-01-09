Trade Tensions: France's Political Battle Against EU-Mercosur Deal

France's political landscape sees tension as far-right and far-left opposition parties plan no-confidence motions against the minority government over the EU-Mercosur trade deal. The deal, set for likely approval on Friday, faces fierce opposition domestically, particularly from farmers concerned about increased imports of cheap food products.

The National Rally and France Unbowed parties are vocal in their criticism, with leaders Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen expressing their discontent on social media. In reaction, French farmers have staged protests, with tractors blocking traffic around Paris and demanding the cessation of the EU-Mercosur agreement.

Despite French President Emmanuel Macron pledging not to support the deal, the treaty might proceed with qualified majority support among EU member states. This situation heightens the political stakes for Macron's administration, navigating a precarious path as the 2027 presidential election looms closer.

(With inputs from agencies.)